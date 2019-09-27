Hector OTENE

  • "Sending love and deepest sympathy to all the family at this..."
    - Beryl Hunt
  • "Moe mai ra Uncle Hec cared for pets Paddy and Polly..."
    - Joe Hohaia
  • "Aunty waits patiently for you Uncle, ride to her, we will..."
    - Maria Kahui
  • "Love and respected BIL an Uncle of the Ahie w'anau Rest..."
    - Frances Kahui
  • "Taranaki Eagles Golfing Society members express their..."
    - Colin Caskey
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
OTENE,
Hector Vincent (Hec):
Peacefully at the Opunake Cottage Rest Home on Wednesday 25 September 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Niki (deceased). Loving Dad of Vera & Mark Segedin, Stephen & Wendy Otene, Adrienne & Kevin (deceased) Young, Geoff & Julie Otene, and Kathryn Young. Loving Kok of all his mokos and moko mokos. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Opunake Cottage Rest Home would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Otene family may be left on Hector's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/hector. All family and friends are invited to celebrate Hec's life at the Opunake Golf Club, 235 Namu Road, Opunake, on Monday 30 September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private burial.

