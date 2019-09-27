OTENE,
Hector Vincent (Hec):
Peacefully at the Opunake Cottage Rest Home on Wednesday 25 September 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Niki (deceased). Loving Dad of Vera & Mark Segedin, Stephen & Wendy Otene, Adrienne & Kevin (deceased) Young, Geoff & Julie Otene, and Kathryn Young. Loving Kok of all his mokos and moko mokos. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Opunake Cottage Rest Home would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Otene family may be left on Hector's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/hector. All family and friends are invited to celebrate Hec's life at the Opunake Golf Club, 235 Namu Road, Opunake, on Monday 30 September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private burial.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019