OTENE, Hector Vincent:
Vera, Stephen, Adrienne, Geoff, Kathryn and their families sincerely thank everyone who supported us during our sad loss. Your cards, visits and baking was greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the Opunake Cottage Rest Home who cared for dad during his time there as a resident. Your dedication will always be remembered. A huge thank you to the Opunake Golf Club members who did the guard of honour as a tribute to their life member. Please accept these words as a personal acknowledgement to you all.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019