OTENE, Hector Vincent:

25.09.2019 - 25.09.2020

The familiar sting of tears in our eyes

And the ripping pain in our heart

It's been a year since the dreaded day

That our whole entire world was ripped apart.

I didn't know the depth of our love

And how we would miss you so

The pain we feel is still as intense

As the very day we had to let you go.

So many thoughts and memories creep through our aching mind

The answer to heal our grieving we fear we will never find.

Dad, Koko, please don't be sad when you look down upon us from heaven above

For the tears you see are from all the memories of you we love.

Arohanui mo ake tonu atu

- Tup, Jason, Kelly, Rhys, Sean, Jayden and Maiya. Kieran, Angeleigh, Taylen and Tyree.



