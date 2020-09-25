OTENE, Hector Vincent:
25.09.2019 - 25.09.2020
The familiar sting of tears in our eyes
And the ripping pain in our heart
It's been a year since the dreaded day
That our whole entire world was ripped apart.
I didn't know the depth of our love
And how we would miss you so
The pain we feel is still as intense
As the very day we had to let you go.
So many thoughts and memories creep through our aching mind
The answer to heal our grieving we fear we will never find.
Dad, Koko, please don't be sad when you look down upon us from heaven above
For the tears you see are from all the memories of you we love.
Arohanui mo ake tonu atu
- Tup, Jason, Kelly, Rhys, Sean, Jayden and Maiya. Kieran, Angeleigh, Taylen and Tyree.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 25, 2020