COOPER, Helen Adrienne:
Passed peacefully at Epworth Eastern Hospital, Melbourne, having battled cancer, with husband David Botherway by her side. Beloved mother of Cam, Matt and Jess, cherished sister of Jan, Geoff, David, sister-in-law to Anne, Barrie, Judith and Allison. Deeply missed by all whose lives were touched through her warm friendship, skilled craftwork, and philanthropy. A live-streamed service will be held April 14, and ashes to be scattered in NZ. In place of flowers, please consider donating to the Children's Cancer Foundation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020