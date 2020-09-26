HEWSON,
Helen (née Spiewak):
Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim (formerly of New Plymouth), on Monday, September 21, 2020. In her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Marcin Spiewak and David Hewson. Treasured mother of Krystyna and Salve Muollo (Blenheim), and the late John and Rosemary Spiewak (Christchurch). Much loved stepmother of Geoffrey and Lorraine Hewson (Wanganui), and Margaret and Paul Staddon (Palmerston North). A much loved grandmother. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ashwood Park who cared for Helen with such caring and love, especially CCU for the past eight years, and for their support the family during those years. In accordance with Helen's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 26, 2020