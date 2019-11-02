HOW, Helen June:
Peacefully at Te Mahana Rest Home, Patea, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, aged 76 years. Much loved wife of the late Ken for 57 years. Loved and respected 'Mother Bird' and mother-in-law of Vicki and the late Nev, Deborah and Scott, Joanne and Mark, and Lou and Duane. Special friend to Noel. Treasured nana to her nine grandchildren. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Egmont Street, Patea, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Patea Cemetery.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019