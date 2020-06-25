Helen JOHNSON

Guest Book
  • "Sadness at Helen's passing, but warm memories surround us..."
    - Carol Johnson
  • "to Rebecca Sue Anne and family thoughts and prayers are..."
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Helen was a great..."
    - Janette
  • "so sorry to read of Helen's passing. Fond memories of..."
  • "So very sorry to hear that your lovely Mum is no longer..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Knox Church
Grey Street
Waitara
Death Notice

JOHNSON, Helen Daphne
(nee McLean):
At home with her family on Tuesday 23 June 2020, aged 69. Dearly loved wife of Wayne (deceased). Loved and cherished Mum of Rebecca, and Sue-Ann. Adored Nana of Kaleb, Shyanne, and 'Bump'. Treasured sister of Lloyd, and Malcolm (both deceased). Messages to the Johnson family may be left on Helen's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/helen. A service to celebrate Helen's amazing life will be held at Knox Church, Grey Street, Waitara, on Monday 29 June 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private interment at Tikorangi Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 25, 2020
