JOHNSON, Helen Daphne
(nee McLean):
At home with her family on Tuesday 23 June 2020, aged 69. Dearly loved wife of Wayne (deceased). Loved and cherished Mum of Rebecca, and Sue-Ann. Adored Nana of Kaleb, Shyanne, and 'Bump'. Treasured sister of Lloyd, and Malcolm (both deceased). Messages to the Johnson family may be left on Helen's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/helen. A service to celebrate Helen's amazing life will be held at Knox Church, Grey Street, Waitara, on Monday 29 June 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private interment at Tikorangi Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 25, 2020