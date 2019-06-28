Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(nee Monaghan):

Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 26 June 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Martin and Katie. Loving mother of the late Peter. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Sr Margaret (New Plymouth), Jim (New Plymouth), Peter (deceased), Kevin (New Plymouth), Claire (Pukekohe), Eileen and Ian Campbell (Wellington), Ursula and Roy Hall (Pukekohe). A special aunt and great-aunt. Our heartfelt thanks to those who cared for Helen at Palmerston North Manor Lifecare for many years.

"Now resting in peace"

Messages to Helen's family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Central Districts, 51 Waldegrave Street, Palmerston North 4410, or left in the Church foyer. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Helen at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 1 July 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.



