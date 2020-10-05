Helen TUNA

Guest Book
  • "It is with great sadness to hear that Helen has passed...."
    - Lu Gladstone
  • "You 3 are now back together and at peace. Give my hubby a..."
    - Colleen TUNA
  • "RIP my good old school friend, the days in the Opouri and..."
    - Barb Guillemot
  • "Im Lost for words Granny, the 3 of you gone way too soon...."
    - Colleen TUNA
  • "Helen may your heart be at rest. You will be missed Love to..."
    - Leeanne old
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Northpoint Baptist Church
116 Mangati Road
Bell Block
View Map
Death Notice

TUNA, Helen Margaret
(nee Carpenter):
Passed peacefully at home on Saturday 3rd October 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil (Piripi). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Toni and Paul Adams, Charlotte and Kerry Forsyth, and Regan. Much loved Gran to Jayden, Hadleigh, Jordan; Daniel, and Olly, and Great-Gran to Elise, Saskia, and Lily. Cherished sister and aunty. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Retreat would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Tributes to Helen may be sent to 'The Tuna Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at
www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A service for Helen will be held at Northpoint Baptist Church, 116 Mangati Road, Bell Block, on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at 11:00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2020
