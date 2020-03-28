GEORGE, Heni Isabel:
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 25th March 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William Henry George (Bill). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and China Judd, Trish and AJ (Alan) Johnston, Ian and Debbie George, Net and Russell Wheeler, Myree and John Dravitzki, Murray and Jodie George. Treasured Nana of 13 grandchildren and their partners, plus Nana Heni to 13 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Eileen and James Millar. Loved sister of Marwyn Rosewarne and Iain Millar (deceased). All messages to PO Box 668, New Plymouth, or [email protected] Due to circumstances beyond our control and Covid 19 policy the family warmly invite you to a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020