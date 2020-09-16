

BRUYNEL, Henrica

Antonia Maria (Riek):

Formerly of Mokoia, passed away peacefully at Summerset at Heritage Park (Ellerslie) on Saturday, September 12, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of Kees (Keith) for 65 years. Cherished mother and mother- in-law of Margaret and Kelvin Blake (both dec), Tom and Megan, Lillian and Jason Fletcher (dec), and Richard (dec) and Kerryanne. Greatly loved Oma of Adrian and Hayley Blake, Sophie, Nathan, Annabelle, Pierce, Hugo and Kent and great-grandmother of Leon and Reed. In her final hours she was in the company of loving family which is how she lived her whole life. Requiem Mass was held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Ellerslie, on Tuesday, September 15. Burial will take place at Hawera Cemetery on Thursday, September 17, following 9.00am Mass at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hawera.





