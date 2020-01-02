BARTLETT, Heydon John:
30.3.81 - 30.12.19
On Monday, 30th December, 2019, suddenly and tragically as a result of an accident, our darling Heydon started his Journey with the Lord. Most precious son of Paul, Trish and Barrie. Cherished brother and best friend of Jason and Lisa, Kellan and Leanne, Shelley and Clive, Maggie and Haidee. Kind and loving uncle of Ella, Ben, Archa, Finn, Zion, Lydia.
In our hearts forever,
now gone to join our family
of heavenly angels.
All messages to 'The Bartlett family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Family Rosary will be held at Trish's home at 7:00pm on Friday 3 January, 2020. Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 4 January, at 10:30am. Private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020