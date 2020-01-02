Heydon BARTLETT (1981 - 2019)
  • "Haydon we will all miss you in new Plymouth you were taken..."
    - Stephanie Mahood
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you Trish and your..."
    - Janis Little
  • "So sad to read this. Arohanui whanau. Kellan and Leanne and..."
    - Les and Selina Robinson
  • "So sorry to hear your tragic news. Sorry we are away. Our..."
  • "Many thoughts are with you all at this sad time. I have..."
    - Kelly and Alex Harvey
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 p.m.
at Trish's home
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Powderham Street
New Plymouth
BARTLETT, Heydon John:
30.3.81 - 30.12.19
On Monday, 30th December, 2019, suddenly and tragically as a result of an accident, our darling Heydon started his Journey with the Lord. Most precious son of Paul, Trish and Barrie. Cherished brother and best friend of Jason and Lisa, Kellan and Leanne, Shelley and Clive, Maggie and Haidee. Kind and loving uncle of Ella, Ben, Archa, Finn, Zion, Lydia.
In our hearts forever,
now gone to join our family
of heavenly angels.
All messages to 'The Bartlett family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Family Rosary will be held at Trish's home at 7:00pm on Friday 3 January, 2020. Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 4 January, at 10:30am. Private cremation.

