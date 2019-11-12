HELY, Hilda Marguerite
(Marguerite) (nee Davis):
Of Khandallah and formerly of New Plymouth. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 10 November 2019, at Churtonleigh Home, aged 100 years. Beloved wife to the late Capt. Andrew Hely. A much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, teacher and friend to the countless people she knew over 100 years. The family would like to express their thanks to all those who have cared for Marguerite in her latter years. A funeral service for Marguerite will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, 35 Box Hill, Khandallah, Wellington on Thursday, 14 November 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019