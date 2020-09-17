RITAI,
Hori Te Kupenga Paki:
Passed peacefully surrounded by his whanau on 16 September 2020, at the age of 38. Dearly loved son of the late Alex Te Nohoangapani Ritai and Pamela Te Urumairangi Ritai, treasured brother of Damon and Wendy, Dee-Anna and Joshua, Alex and Kate, Mitchell and Ali, and precious uncle of his nieces and nephews. He will lay at Owae Marae in Waitara and his service will be held on Saturday 19 September, at 11.00am. He will finally rest at Matarikoriko urupã. Moe mai i te moenga roa, kawea to mãtou korowai aroha, haere ki ngã mãtua kia piri mo ake tonu atu. E kore e mimiti te puna aroha, ka koropupü tonu, ka koropupü tonu.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2020