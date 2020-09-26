RITAI,

Hori Te Kupenga Paki (TK):

Damon and Wendy, Dee-Anna and Josh, Alex and Kate, Mitchell and Ali, nieces and nephews, extend our heartfelt thanks to our whãnau and friends that surrounded us with your korowai aroha at this sad time on the passing of our brother. We would like to acknowledge Omahanui Home help, Tui Ora Family Health staff and Hospice Taranaki. Thank you to the medical staff at TDHB for your love and care of TK, Dr Murray Cox, Dr Jaz King, Dr Paul Harper, TDHB wound nurses, TDHB Ward 3a staff. He mihi tenei ki te paepae rangatahi ki Owae Whaitara Marae me ngã Ringawera mo tõ aroha me tõ manaakitanga.

Lastly thank you to Abraham's Funeral Homes, and the multitudes of people that came to acknowledge our brother.

E kore mãtou e warewaretia ana o koutou aroha kia mãtou i tenei wã. Haere atu koe e Te Kupenga ki õ mãtua ko Te Urumairangi rãua ko Te Nohoangapani.



