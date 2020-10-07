CORLETT,
Howard John (John):
Peacefully at Eltham Care Home on Monday, 5 October 2020, aged 73. Loved father of Tony. Loved brother of George & Mary, Ashley & the late June, Heather & the late Bob, Gay & the late Trevor, the late Margaret & Philiy, Philip & Jane, the late Winston and Ross & Jo. Beloved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages to John's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/john. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Midhirst Hall, Mountain Road, Midhirst, on Friday 9 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020