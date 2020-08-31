WILSON, Howard Edward:
Passed away peacefully at Radius Thornleigh Park on Saturday 29th August 2020 with family by his side, in his 90th year. Loved husband of the late Jean and loved father of Alan, Julie and Peter Roughan, Martin (deceased), Tim and Ross. Very much loved grandad to Nicholas, Adam, Lydia, Emily and Madeleine Roughan; Zaryd, Carrie and Tamara; Rebecca, Amy and Thomas; Daniel, Thomas, Jack and Connor. Great-grandad to Skye, Olivia and Miles. Funeral details to follow.
'A great man who had
a full life.'
'Now at rest.'
'Will be greatly missed.'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 31, 2020