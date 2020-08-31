Howard WILSON

Guest Book
  • "To the Wilson Family , sorry to hear of Howards passing he..."
  • "To the Wilson family,I remeber mr wilson while attending..."
    - Joy Ludeman
  • "To the Wilson Family.Deepest sympathy. Old school Principal..."
    - Colleen Dodunski
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Howard was..."
  • "He was my school teacher up at Kaimiro up by Mt Egmont"
    - John Zimmerman
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

WILSON, Howard Edward:
Passed away peacefully at Radius Thornleigh Park on Saturday 29th August 2020 with family by his side, in his 90th year. Loved husband of the late Jean and loved father of Alan, Julie and Peter Roughan, Martin (deceased), Tim and Ross. Very much loved grandad to Nicholas, Adam, Lydia, Emily and Madeleine Roughan; Zaryd, Carrie and Tamara; Rebecca, Amy and Thomas; Daniel, Thomas, Jack and Connor. Great-grandad to Skye, Olivia and Miles. Funeral details to follow.
'A great man who had
a full life.'
'Now at rest.'
'Will be greatly missed.'

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 31, 2020
