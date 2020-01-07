Hugh FURZE

FURZE, Hugh Seymour:
Peacefully passed on Sunday 5 January 2020, aged 85. Loving husband of Valda Maria. Cherished father of Nicholas, Graeme, Hazelann, Thomas (deceased), Jonathan, Alison, and Niska, and their spouses. Beloved Grandad of his 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Much loved brother to his siblings and adored uncle to his wider family. In preference to flowers, donations to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated. Messages to the Furze family may be left on Hugh's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/hugh. A remembrance service will be held at the Tikorangi Cemetery on Thursday 9 January 2020 at 1.30pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
