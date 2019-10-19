LOVERIDGE,
Ian Arthur Noel (Lovey):
Peacefully in the arms of his family on Wednesday, 16 October 2019, aged 64. Cherished son of Jessie and the late Walter. Dearly loved Dad of Walter. Loved brother of Karen, and Maurice. Much loved by Debra, Felicity, and Sandy. Messages to the Loveridge family may be left on Ian's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/lovey. Family and friends are invited to our Rock Star's final show at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday, 25 October 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
"Forever young. A beautiful soul now at rest"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019