  • "So sorry to read of Ian's passing. So young - My thoughts..."
    - Claire Chitty
  • "Always a fun time when Ian was around.a true gentleman who..."
  • "Condolences to all Ians family. Another great bloke Gone..."
    - Lloyd Capon Capon
  • "Safe journey my friend,it has been a privelidge and an..."
    - Roger and Trish Jenkins
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

LOVERIDGE,
Ian Arthur Noel (Lovey):
Peacefully in the arms of his family on Wednesday, 16 October 2019, aged 64. Cherished son of Jessie and the late Walter. Dearly loved Dad of Walter. Loved brother of Karen, and Maurice. Much loved by Debra, Felicity, and Sandy. Messages to the Loveridge family may be left on Ian's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/lovey. Family and friends are invited to our Rock Star's final show at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday, 25 October 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
"Forever young. A beautiful soul now at rest"

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019
