MANSON, Ian Joseph (Snr):
Passed away peacefully at home on the 19th of October 2019, aged 73 years. Treasured husband and best friend of Christine for the past 43 years. Dearly loved and dedicated Dad of Raymond, Ian, Zoe and Pete. Doting Poppa of Monique, Connor and Harper.
A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Friday 25th October at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ian to Hospice Hawera would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications addressed to the family of Ian Manson, c/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
"He lived to be of service to others"
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019