MacDONALD, Ian:

In loving memory of Dad.



You held my hand when I was small,



You caught me when I fell,



The hero of my childhood and of latter years as well.



Every time I think of you my heart just fills with pride,



And though I'll always miss you, Dad,



I know you're by my side.



In laughter and in sorrow



In sunshine and in rain



I know you're watching over us until we meet again

Love - Robin, Linley, Karen, Tony, Andrea and David, your loving grandchildren and great-grand baby.



