Ian MCDONALD

In Memoriam

MacDONALD, Ian:
In loving memory of Dad.

You held my hand when I was small,

You caught me when I fell,

The hero of my childhood and of latter years as well.

Every time I think of you my heart just fills with pride,

And though I'll always miss you, Dad,

I know you're by my side.

In laughter and in sorrow

In sunshine and in rain

I know you're watching over us until we meet again
Love - Robin, Linley, Karen, Tony, Andrea and David, your loving grandchildren and great-grand baby.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019
