  • "To paul tracy &lisa thinking of you all at this sad time ..."
  • "Sending our sympathy and condolences to you Paul and family..."
    - Rats and Jo Moratti
  • "Paul, Tracy, Lisa an Richard. Thinking of you all at this..."
    - Trish Mcalister
  • "Our sincere condolences to Paul Tracy Lisa and Richard at..."
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

MONTGOMERIE, Ian James:
Passed away after a short illness at Maida Vale Rest Home, on Saturday 3 August 2019. Aged 83 years. Beloved father of Paul, Tracy, Lisa and Richard, and loved grandad of Talia and Dylan. A special thank you to Denise, his cherished carer, friend and confidant of several years. Messages can be sent to the 'Montgomerie Family' c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. The celebration of Ian's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church Grey Street, Waitara, on Wednesday 7 August 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Waitara Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019
