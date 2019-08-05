MONTGOMERIE, Ian James:
Passed away after a short illness at Maida Vale Rest Home, on Saturday 3 August 2019. Aged 83 years. Beloved father of Paul, Tracy, Lisa and Richard, and loved grandad of Talia and Dylan. A special thank you to Denise, his cherished carer, friend and confidant of several years. Messages can be sent to the 'Montgomerie Family' c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. The celebration of Ian's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church Grey Street, Waitara, on Wednesday 7 August 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Waitara Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019