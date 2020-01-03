Ian PARKER

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

PARKER, Ian Charles:
On December 30, 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, aged 63 years. Much loved son of the late Charles and Mavis. Loved brother of Alison, Murray and Jane. Loved uncle of Kyster; Bonnie and Samantha. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Monday, January 6, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
