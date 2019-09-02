Ian SIMMONS

Guest Book
  • "So very sorry to hear of the passing of Ian love and..."
    - Kay Sharrock
  • "To Irene and family sorry to here of Ians passing."
    - George Grindlay
  • "Irene and family sorry to here of your sad loss."
    - George Grindlay
  • "Sorry to here of Ian passing on my thoughts are with the..."
    - George Grindlay
  • "To Irene,my friend,and your family, sorry to hear of your..."
    - Anne gourlay
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

SIMMONS, Ian Ronald:
In the presence of his family, on Saturday, 31 August 2019, aged 66 years. Dearly loved partner of the late Janice Stemp and also of the late Diane. Loved Dad of Corey and Rachael, Phill and Jackie. Loved Grandad of Locky, Nate, Eli, Jacob and Charlie. Loved youngest son of Irene and the late Ron. Loved brother of Diane, John and Lois and their families. In lieu of flowers, any donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated, and may be left at the service. Messages to 'The Simmons Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Ian will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday,
4 September, at 10.30am, followed by his burial at Okaiawa Cemetery at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
