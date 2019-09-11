WEBB, Ian Jack:
Sadly passed away on 4 September 2019 at the age of 83, adored husband of Doreen for 54 years, dad of Mary and Andrew, Steven and Audrey, Raymond, Tracey and Charlie and Raywyn. Beloved grandfather of Holly and Tony and Jesse. Sadly missing his great-grandson Mitchell. The family would like to send out their thanks to family and friends who kept Ian in good spirits over these last months. The family would also like to extend their thanks to the staff of the Taranaki hospice and Heatherlea Rest Home for their help in caring of Ian in his final days. Doreen and family would like to thank you all for your kind messages and thoughts. In accordance to Ian's wishes, he has been cremated in a private service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019