

KIVELL, Ida Gladys:

I thought I saw an angel Gran,

She helped me tie my shoes,

I looked up to see who it was and all I saw was you.

I thought I saw an angel Gran,

She was sewing many beautiful things,

A christening frock, a ball gown, a dress to match our rings.

I thought I saw an angel Gran,

She closed her eyes to sleep,

And when she did, our whole world stopped and we all began to weep.

You are that angel shining bright,

Your wings adorned with love,

Although you might be out of sight,

I know you're there above.

Watch over us Gran and keep us safe but first let us all say...

Thank you for the "Hello Dears" the hugs, the chuckles the smiles

It is a love we'll think of often in our times of trials.

Thank you for the long goodbyes, be safes, I love yous and take cares,

They always set us in good stead and will now be cherished for years.

But most of all, we thank you Gran, for simply being you.

Through doing so, you gave us all a first hand, angel's view.

Love you always and miss you heaps - Lavinia, Jay, Jade, Jorja and Mikaere.



