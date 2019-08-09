WATT,
Ina Mary (formerly Duffy):
Peacefully surrounded by her family on her 79th birthday. Loved wife of the late Greg and the late Kevin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and Malcolm Wilson; Paul and Brenda Duffy; Fiona Duffy. Loved nana of Blair, Sean and Jenna; Cameron and Kimberley, Laura, Emily and Gareth; Jordi, Rhea and great nana of Jai, Remi, Mya and Ava. Loved and respected by the Watt family, Heather, Mark and Sue, Geoff and Michelle, their children and great-grandchildren. All messages to Ina's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Opunake Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Requiem Mass for Ina will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 33 Whitcombe Road, Opunake on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2.30pm followed by the burial at The Opunake Cemetery, Opunake.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019