Acknowledgement

WATT, Ina Mary (Duffy):

Ina's family, Deborah, Paul and Fiona, wish to sincerely thank all mum's friends and family for the care and compassion shown to our mum, nana, great-nana and friend, and for all the unconditional love and support during her illness which made it possible to have mum stay at home as long as possible. A special mention and acknowledgment to Liz, Maureen, Anne, Sonja, Joyce, Trish, Wendy, Patria and Joy, and behind the scenes Patchwork ladies. Thank you Jocelyn, Jackie, Keri-Anne and Marion who helped and supported from near and far. John, Joan Cook and family thank you. Special appreciation to Peter, Merryn; neighbours Rae, Derek and Selwyn; nieces and nephews from mum and dad's side; Aunty Pam, Mum's only sister; members of Greg's Family; Father Tom for the funeral service; Shelley and Rhea for the Eulogy; everyone who attended the funeral from near and far; Hospice nurses for help, guidance, home visits and to the staff on the floor at Hospice who mum shared banter with. Thank you to Tainui staff and residents in her final week. Thank you for the phone calls, flowers, baking, sympathy cards. Thank you Opunake Fire Brigade for the venue. We would like to acknowledge the generous donations to the Fire Brigade. Thank you to Soul Kitchen for the catering. As it is hard to name everyone who has touched mum's life, please accept this as a personal acknowledgment. We will be forever grateful.



