Inger DAVIES

Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Death Notice

DAVIES,
Inger (nee Kristiansen):
Born 1933 Denmark, Died 16 July 2019 at home in Taupo. Wife of the late Neville V. since 1954, mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Sue (Hororata); Ross and Lee-Anne (Hawea); Helen and Michael (Dunedin); Steve and Leanne (Banochburn) and Geoff and Tania (New Plymouth). Grandma of Megan and Ryan; Sofie, Mieke and Annie, Blake, Caine and Grace; also Sam Paulin. A farewell will take place at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Monday 22 July 2019 at 2.00pm. Garden flowers only or a donation to the Neurological Foundation may be left at the chapel.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 18, 2019
