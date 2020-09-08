SKIPPER, Ira Paddy:
Passed peacefully at Riverside Lifecare on Friday 4th September 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert (Mammy). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie, Ray (dec) and Jan, and Greg (dec) and Sharron. Dearly loved 'Nans' to all her mokos. Special sister to Tui (dec), Jack (dec), Una, and Ted (dec). Special thanks to the staff at Riverside Lifecare for their love and care for 'Nana Ira'. In accordance with Ira's wishes, a private cremation service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 8, 2020