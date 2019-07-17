HITCHCOCK,
Irene Margaret:
Peacefully on Thursday 11 July 2019 in the outstanding and loving care of the staff at Chalmers Rest Home, aged 93 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan & Des Balsom, Glen & Colleen, Paul & Maria, Philip & Donna, and Clare & Blair Revell. Loved Granny and Granny G to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Hitchcock Family, c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312, or may be left at www.eagars.co.nz/Irene. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Requiem Mass for Mum at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Clinton Street, Fitzroy, on Monday 22 July 2019 at 1.00pm. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Sunday evening at 5.00pm.
R.I.P.
