Irene HITCHCOCK

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of Irene's passing, Thoughts and condolences...."
  • "We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Irene. From..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

HITCHCOCK,
Irene Margaret:
Peacefully on Thursday 11 July 2019 in the outstanding and loving care of the staff at Chalmers Rest Home, aged 93 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan & Des Balsom, Glen & Colleen, Paul & Maria, Philip & Donna, and Clare & Blair Revell. Loved Granny and Granny G to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Hitchcock Family, c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312, or may be left at www.eagars.co.nz/Irene. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Requiem Mass for Mum at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Clinton Street, Fitzroy, on Monday 22 July 2019 at 1.00pm. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Sunday evening at 5.00pm.
R.I.P.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 17 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.