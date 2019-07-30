SOMERVILLE,

Irene Violet (nee Hine):

26 March 1925 -

26 July 2019

Peacefully in her 94th year, surrounded by family at Whitby Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of Edward Somerville, and loved mother to Edward and Jan, David and Lorna, Kevin, Derek and Lihuan, Stephen and Jill, Millie and Colin, and Miracle. Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to an extended family of grand and great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the staff at Whitby Rest Home. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and may at the service. Messages for 'The Family of Irene Somerville' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service for Irene will be held at the Tawa Baptist Church, 229 Main Road, Tawa, Wellington, on Friday 2 August 2019 at 1.00pm. The family invite you to wear casual clothes.





