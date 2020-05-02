DE JONG-KUMEROA, Iruahi
(Sue, Midge):
10.05.1947 – 29.04.2020
Passed away peacefully at the Annie Brydon Lifecare Village, on 29th April 2020, aged 72 years. Beloved mother to Laura and Andrew and step-mother to Marelle, Juliette and Bianca. Treasured Oma to Louis and Sophie as well as Robyn, Zane, Brett and Rick. Beloved aunt, sister and friend to many, many more. Her service was held on 1st May 2020, at Tranquility Funeral Services in Stratford, Taranaki.
"Aunty Midge" as she was known to most, will be greatly missed by her family, friends and wider community of South Taranaki.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 2, 2020