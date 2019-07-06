ERICKSON,
Ivor Leonard (Willy):
Passed away suddenly after a short illness at hospital. Aged 83 years. Much loved son of the late Leonard Charles Pinkney and Isabel Erickson-Pinkney. Loved brother of Merv and Barbara Erickson (both deceased); Joyce and John Blattler (deceased) (Waitara); Ray Erickson (Te Kawhata); Keith Erickson and Sylvia (Stratford); Stanley Pinkney (New Plymouth); Beverley and Brian Sutton; Iris Tamati (deceased); Mavis and Allan Jackson (Stratford); Noel (deceased) and Jenny Erickson (Ngunguru). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Willy at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Tuesday,
9th July at 1.00pm, followed by cremation at the Remembrance Crematorium, Bell Block.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 6 to July 8, 2019