TELFER, Jack:
TELFER, Joye:
After 40 years together, they died within a day of each other. Jack passed peacefully on Tuesday 24 March 2020 at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 91 years, followed by Joye who also passed peacefully on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at Radius Heatherlea, aged 91 years. He was a much loved uncle and step-father and she was a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maree and Jackson Katene, Doug and Jenny, Janet Fraser, Beth and Louise. Loved Grandad Jack and Grandma Joye of Laure and Rodney, Justin and Sue, Cory; Daniel and Janette, Brent and Debbie; Jason and Jen, Kim and Brendon, Robyn and Shae, and much loved by their 14 great-grandchildren. Messages c/- Telfer Family, PO Box 8018, New Plymouth 4340.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020