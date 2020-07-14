FALCONER, Jack:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 12th July 2020 at Telford Rest Home in his 94th year. Loving husband of Jocelyn. Loved Step dad of Janice and Don (deceased), Alan, Pauline and Thomas. Step-grandad of Layton and James. Loved father of Neil, Murray, Dennis (deceased) and Glenda. Loved Poppa Jack of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Jack will be held in The Chapel of W Abraham at 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 17th July at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 14, 2020