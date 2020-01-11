HAMILTON, Jack:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital surrounded by his family, on 8 January 2020. Aged 94 years. Loving husband of the late Joy. Loving father of Carol and the late Tony McDermott (Mokau), Jim and Diana (Queensland), Raewyn and Brian Rosser (Eltham). Treasured Pop of 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 6 great- great-grandchildren. Thanks to our good-hearted neighbours, special thanks to Sandy and Barry. A special thank you to all the wonderful staff at ward 4B for the loving care of Jack. All messages to the Hamilton Family, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. No flowers by request. A service will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Monday 13 January 2020, at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020