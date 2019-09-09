NICHOLAS, Jack Hakirau:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7 September 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved Husband of the late Noeline. Dearly loved Father of Stephen and Robyn, Darrel and Andrea, Mark, Angela and Gary. Cherished Poppa of his Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and their families. Special friend of Kelly and Alex, Lincoln and Lennox. Grateful thanks to the Hospice staff for their wonderful care of Jack. All messages to the Nicholas family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service to celebrate the life of Jack will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth on Tuesday 10 September, 10.30 am, followed by private cremation at The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019