TAYLOR, Jack:
3rd May 2005
Tribute to Jack
There was a man named Jack, who had so much passion for the track
He passed away 15 years back, still wearing his tweed peak cap
He had a great way with the horses, and valued each one in every way
People loved his sense of humour, and the way he said G'day
He sung his song with pride, with not one mumble or fumble
Oh Lord it's hard to be humble, when you're perfect in every way
Singing these verses at parties, always made Jack's day.
Missing you every day.
- Colleen & family
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 2, 2020