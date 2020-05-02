TAYLOR, Jack:

3rd May 2005

Tribute to Jack

There was a man named Jack, who had so much passion for the track

He passed away 15 years back, still wearing his tweed peak cap

He had a great way with the horses, and valued each one in every way

People loved his sense of humour, and the way he said G'day

He sung his song with pride, with not one mumble or fumble

Oh Lord it's hard to be humble, when you're perfect in every way

Singing these verses at parties, always made Jack's day.

Missing you every day.

- Colleen & family



