WHAREPAPA,
Jacob Hakopa Haerewa:
On Friday 25th September 2020, Jacob, aged 86 years, passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his loving whãnau. Devoted husband for more than 61 years of Pam Hinewai (nee Morehu). Loving Dad of Mary Nirai (Wellington), Wendy Eynon (Kaponga), Hyram (Auckland), Georgina (Palmerston North), Dean (Christchurch), Rose (New Plymouth), Lisa (Kaponga), Jason (New Plymouth) and their partners. Loving Koro to 16 mokopuna and Koko to 5 great-grand mokopuna. Jacob rested at his home in Kaponga, Taranaki, before being returned to his iwi Te Whãnau ã Apanui and hapü Rütaia where he lay at õtüwhare Marae. Jacob's final resting place is Rongomai urupã, Little Awanui, Omaio, Eastern Bay of Plenty.
Moe mai rã my Sweetheart
i tõ moenga roa.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020