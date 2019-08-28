James BAIRD

Guest Book
  • "Saddened to read this news. Condolences to family and..."
    - Ron Prichard
  • "Will miss catching up with you and seeing your latest car..."
    - Carol Milford
  • "Well JIM. You were very good to my grandson. Showing him..."
    - Laurence Mahony
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

BAIRD,
James Edward (Jim):
Born 2.4.1939, peacefully passed away in his sleep on 20.8.2019, with dog, Ted, by his side. Borneo, Malaya and Vietnam Veteran, Vintage car lover, and beloved father. Survived by Patricia, Candy, Charlene, Jane and Ted.
In accordance to Jim's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Jim will be held out the front of Star Garage, Patea, 107 Egmont Street, on Thursday, August 29th 2019 at 10.30am (weather permitting), followed by proceedings at the Patea Bowling Club, 7 Meredith Street, Patea. If wet the service will be held in the Patea Bowling Club. An Auckland Memorial Service for Jim will also be held at Papakura R.S.A., 40 Elliot Street, Papakura, on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
