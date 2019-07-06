James BARR

Guest Book
  • "A true gentleman, who supported me in my care home..."
    - Jill Baker
  • "Loving thoughts of a very special man. Condolences to all..."
    - Mary Barron
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

BARR,
James Thomas (Jim):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, on 5th July 2019, surrounded by his family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Gabrielle (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Mary, Andrew and Kay, Jane and John, Hamish and Uschi, and Duncan and Lynne. Loved Grandad Jim of Katie, Sarah, Emelia, Georgina, Olivia, Maggie, Mathew, Ellen, Cameron, Thomas and Laura.
In our hearts forever.
Funeral service to be held in New Plymouth with details to be confirmed.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.