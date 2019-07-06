BARR,
James Thomas (Jim):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, on 5th July 2019, surrounded by his family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Gabrielle (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Mary, Andrew and Kay, Jane and John, Hamish and Uschi, and Duncan and Lynne. Loved Grandad Jim of Katie, Sarah, Emelia, Georgina, Olivia, Maggie, Mathew, Ellen, Cameron, Thomas and Laura.
In our hearts forever.
Funeral service to be held in New Plymouth with details to be confirmed.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 6, 2019