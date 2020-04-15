COOMBES,
James Albert (Jim):
Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home Stratford on Sunday, 12th April 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 62 years, loved father and father-in-law of Pauline and Uraia, Bruce and Jane, Kevin and Serena, Tony and Rachelle, Brent, much loved grandad of Donna, Tiana, Tyran, Georgia, Surrey, Wilby, Jared, Daniel, Nathan, Jaide, Cohen, their partners and all his great-grandchildren. The staff at Maryann and Marire Rest Homes have taken special care of Jim for the last two years. All messages to the Coombes family may be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Due to the Covid-19 circumstances Jim has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020