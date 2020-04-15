James COOMBES

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with Pat and family at the passing of Jim...."
    - Mark Johnson
  • "Thinking of you Pat at this sad time. Beryl Gibson."
  • "Dear Coombes Family Thinking of you all at this sad time. ..."
    - Sheryl & Peter Watt
  • "To Pat and families Thinking of you all during your sorrow...."
  • "To Pat & family we send our condolences to you. From Betty..."
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

COOMBES,
James Albert (Jim):
Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home Stratford on Sunday, 12th April 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 62 years, loved father and father-in-law of Pauline and Uraia, Bruce and Jane, Kevin and Serena, Tony and Rachelle, Brent, much loved grandad of Donna, Tiana, Tyran, Georgia, Surrey, Wilby, Jared, Daniel, Nathan, Jaide, Cohen, their partners and all his great-grandchildren. The staff at Maryann and Marire Rest Homes have taken special care of Jim for the last two years. All messages to the Coombes family may be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Due to the Covid-19 circumstances Jim has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.