FREDERIKSON,
James William (Jim):
Peacefully at Hospice on Friday, 20th March 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Audrey for 64 years. Devoted and much loved father of Joanne and the late Kerry. Loved brother to Fay. Adored father-in-law of Barbara and Grandad to Cody and Adam, and great-grandad to Hunter. All messages to the Frederikson family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Jim will be held in The Chapel Of W Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Monday, 23 March, at 2.00pm.
You will always be
in our hearts.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020