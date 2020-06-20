GEORGE, James (Jim):
Service no. M77889, Cpl, RNZAF. Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday 18 June 2020. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Beth for 36 years. Much loved by all his whanau. Jim will be at home from Saturday afternoon until his service which will be held at the New Plymouth Methodist Centre, Liardet Street, New Plymouth, on Sunday 20 June 2020 at 12 noon. Followed by a burial on Monday 21 June 2020 at Te Kuiti Urupa, Awakino Rd, Te Kuiti, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 20, 2020