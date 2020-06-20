James GEORGE

Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Service
Sunday, Jun. 21, 2020
12:00 p.m.
New Plymouth Methodist Centre
Liardet Street
New Plymouth
Burial
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Te Kuiti Urupa
Awakino Rd
Te Kuiti
Death Notice

GEORGE, James (Jim):
Service no. M77889, Cpl, RNZAF. Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday 18 June 2020. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Beth for 36 years. Much loved by all his whanau. Jim will be at home from Saturday afternoon until his service which will be held at the New Plymouth Methodist Centre, Liardet Street, New Plymouth, on Sunday 20 June 2020 at 12 noon. Followed by a burial on Monday 21 June 2020 at Te Kuiti Urupa, Awakino Rd, Te Kuiti, at 1.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 20, 2020
