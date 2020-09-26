HAMMERSLEY,
James John (Jim):
17.3.1936 - 22.9.2020
Passed away peacefully in Tweed Heads, Australia. Loving partner of Della, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Adele, Kirstin and Brenna (deceased). Loved Grandad of his 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Until we meet again.
Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. You are welcome to join family to view a live stream service from Australia held for Jim at Rosewood, 415 Queen St, Masterton, Wednesday 30th September, at 2.25pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 26, 2020