HODGSON,
James Leicester (Jim):
Peacefully with his loving wife by his side at Elizabeth R Rest Home Stratford on Friday, 15th May 2020. Aged 90 years. Loved husband of Jean for 60 wonderful years, loved father and father-in-law of Annette and Stevie Kahui (Normanby), loved step-dad of Gloria Chalmers (Melbourne), Ngaire and Barry Keller (New Plymouth), Keith and Helen Withers (Townsville), Bruce and Heather Withers (Whangarei), loved Jim to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Hodgson family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 16, 2020