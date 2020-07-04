MISCHEFSKI, James Derek:
Passed away on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 after a short illness, aged 43 years. Son of the late Jackie Wilton and Deryck Mischefski. Brother of David Mischefski, and Bronya Mischefski. We would like to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to all the members of James' extended whanau who have supported him through his challenging journey. Special thanks to Ludfie, Toni, Kayla and the team at Idea Services for their exceptional care and support.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 4, 2020