MOREHU, James Maurice
Manu (Jim Bob):
With great pain and sorrow in our hearts, the Morehu Whanau announce that our dad, brother, uncle, and much loved koro passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his whanau on Wednesday 18th November 2020, aged 59 years. Eldest son of Mana and Maurice (both deceased). Much loved Dad of Jimaine and Tekero. Treasured Koro of Cajun, Oakley and Tavanah, and Emma. Adored Koro Jim of Lorenz, Inertia Leigh, Zaliyah, Zarayah, and Zefton. Brother of Hui, Vonz, Pix and Joseph, and Tam. Uncle to Chi Chi, TJ, Matty, Cruz and Gorjah, and Samuel. Jim will lie at home until his service there on Friday 20th November 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020