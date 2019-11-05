PHILLIPS, James Arthur
George (Builder Jim):
24.12.1938 - 5.11.2018
We thought of you with love today,
But that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that, too.
We think of you in silence.
We often speak your name.
Now all we have are memories
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake
With which we'll never part.
God has you in his keeping.
We have you in our heart.
- Your loving Wife Bev, Children Lorna & Ross, Doug & Glenys, Catherine & Ian, Andrew+, Andre & Shona, Owen & Angela, Ross Scott. All your loving Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019